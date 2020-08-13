National jobless claims fall below one million but still remain high

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The number of laid-off workers applying for first time unemployment aid fell below one million last week.

It's the first time since he pandemic began five months ago although there remain a colossal number of unemployed people.

The Labor Department says applications fell to around 963,000 from 1.2 million the previous week suggesting that layoffs are slowing down.

After the $600 a week federal jobless benefit expired Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development says it deepened hardships for some.

However, regional analysis and outreach manager Cameron Macht says in Minnesota there has been a pretty steady decline in the number of weekly benefits request through the unemployment insurance program.

He says that shows industries are able to bring back employees and start hiring again.

"Right now in the state of Minnesota we're seeing about 1,300 new jobs posted per day according to the National Labor Exchange

and right now there's about 65,000 jobs posted on MinnesotaWorks.net which is state's online job posting database," explained Macht.

You can find more information about job seeking in Minnesota by clicking here.