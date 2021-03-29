Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

National eviction ban extended through June

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who've fallen behind on rent during t
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who've fallen behind on rent during t

CDC action meant to keep people in their homes during pandemic.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday moved to continue the pandemic-related protection, which had been scheduled to expire on Wednesday. The moratorium is now extended through the end of June.

The ban, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 545,000 people in the United States.

To be eligible for the housing protection, renters must earn $198,000 annually or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers; demonstrate that they’ve sought government help to pay the rent; declare that they can’t pay because of COVID-19 hardships; and affirm they are likely to become homeless if evicted.

In February, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the pandemic.

Housing advocates had generally expected the extension of the tenant eviction moratorium and had been lobbying the Biden administration, saying it was too early in the country's economic recovery to let the ban lapse.

John Pollock, coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel, said last week that the moratorium was “the only thing holding back the flood” of evictions that would spiral through the still-shaky American economy.

Pollack said current surveys show that 18.4% of all tenants owe back rent. That number also revealed significant racial disparity: The percentage of Black tenants behind on their rent was 32.9%.

But some housing advocates were disappointed that Biden merely extended the ban without making any changes. Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said she and others had pushed to make the ban’s protections automatic and universal. Currently, tenants have to actively take steps to invoke the ban’s protections, which can lead to exploitation of those who don't know their rights or don't understand the process.

Also, some jurisdictions have allowed landlords to initiate the eviction process in court, a tactic that scared many families into leaving rather than having the eviction proceedings, even unfinished ones, on their records.

“While the Biden administration is well aware of the shortcomings in the moratorium order that allow some evictions to proceed during the pandemic, the CDC director did not correct them,” Yentel said.

Instead, the CDC “simply extended President Trump’s original order, leaving the loopholes and flaws in place, a disappointing decision that will result in more harmful evictions during the pandemic,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 515058

Reported Deaths: 6908
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1069871644
Ramsey44928837
Dakota38886409
Anoka35192405
Washington23176272
Stearns19725209
St. Louis15659289
Scott14490111
Wright13393121
Olmsted1228494
Sherburne946578
Carver870341
Clay726589
Rice707598
Blue Earth646138
Kandiyohi601379
Crow Wing548185
Chisago518648
Otter Tail510471
Benton486495
Mower435031
Winona429349
Goodhue413969
Douglas412170
Nobles391247
McLeod362054
Morrison361455
Beltrami352654
Polk351266
Itasca338851
Steele331511
Isanti330958
Lyon328547
Becker326248
Carlton311951
Freeborn305226
Pine295920
Nicollet280742
Brown272039
Todd259030
Le Sueur251622
Mille Lacs250247
Cass230026
Waseca219420
Meeker217936
Martin201729
Wabasha19423
Roseau186518
Hubbard163441
Houston161014
Renville160843
Dodge16064
Redwood154634
Fillmore14759
Pennington147318
Cottonwood144320
Chippewa141935
Faribault137018
Wadena136620
Sibley125510
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Rock119018
Kanabec118621
Pipestone104524
Yellow Medicine103117
Jackson101110
Murray9778
Swift93318
Pope9226
Marshall82016
Stevens7749
Lake76219
Clearwater73714
Wilkin72811
Lac qui Parle71421
Koochiching67711
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5342
Grant5148
Norman4949
Unassigned49278
Mahnomen4677
Kittson42622
Red Lake3715
Traverse3435
Lake of the Woods2492
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347796

Reported Deaths: 5667
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54250579
Linn19829324
Scott17910226
Black Hawk15245300
Woodbury14446217
Johnson1348478
Dubuque12677200
Dallas1062894
Pottawattamie10252152
Story998646
Warren536180
Clinton517387
Cerro Gordo509485
Webster503489
Sioux494369
Marshall472774
Muscatine442795
Des Moines434664
Wapello4207116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper401969
Plymouth382479
Lee363255
Marion349974
Jones289255
Henry283237
Bremer275557
Carroll273349
Crawford258936
Boone250831
Benton246954
Washington243949
Dickinson224341
Mahaska219449
Jackson214041
Kossuth206658
Tama205168
Clay199525
Delaware193239
Winneshiek189031
Page184819
Buchanan183530
Fayette181739
Cedar178023
Wright176534
Hamilton175746
Hardin175340
Harrison170871
Clayton162355
Butler160933
Mills154620
Cherokee153837
Floyd151841
Poweshiek150832
Madison150019
Lyon149841
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140633
Winnebago133931
Grundy133631
Cass132653
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125147
Louisa124548
Mitchell124341
Shelby123334
Sac123018
Emmet122140
Union121932
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113928
Franklin111121
Palo Alto105922
Howard102022
Unassigned10120
Montgomery97936
Clarke97123
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87232
Adair83631
Pocahontas82719
Monona79030
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71216
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58210
Decatur5809
Van Buren54318
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/29

Image

Jack's Bottle Shop fundraising for Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

SEMCIL helping people live independently

Image

Gritty Austin Packers squad heads to state tournament

Image

Operation Nourish

Image

Pedestrian safety

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Golf season opener

Image

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH PKG 03-27-21

Community Events