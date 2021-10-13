National decrease in college enrollment seen right at home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - College enrollment has been on a decline both in Minnesota and on a national scale over the last decade.

Rochester Community and Technical College is down nine percent in enrollment compared to a year ago.

RCTC is in the range of many other institutions.

The school has around 4,800 students currently enrolled, which should be around 5,100 students compared to this time last year.

RCTC is offering virtual, in-person, and hybrid options of learning to cater to what the students are comfortable with and what their programs require.

RCTC's Vice President of Affairs Dr. Terea Brown said they are doing all they can to combat this decline - which involves understanding that the pandemic has had an individualized impact on each of their students.

"Our mindset has always been: we are here to serve our community and we're here to serve our students," said Dr. Brown. "Our faculty and staff have been so flexible. We use the word 'grace' a lot. We've had to use a lot of grace with one another and with our students. To give the flexibility and just meet the needs of where someone might be at the moment. It has been a period of transition, it really has. But, if you walk around campus there is a lot of joy in the hallways."

RCTC is offering more accelerated programs for students who still want a college education, but are ready to be in the workforce.