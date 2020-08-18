National coin shortage has unexpected impact on laundromats

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A national coin shortage is a strange side effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

While there are enough coins out there, they're not circulating as freely because businesses are closed and people aren't spending as much.

The shortage has created unexpected consequences for laundromats. The Coin Laundry Association says 56% of laundromats only take quarters as payment.

That's partly because many laundromat customers don't use banks and rely on cash to pay for things.

Mega Express Laundry says while business has dropped off since the pandemic, fortunately owner Dave Hagstrom says they're still doing aright.

Hagstrom says the laundromat is working with Think Bank and he's been buying coins in bulk every few weeks at $1,000-$2,000 at a time.

However, since banks have begun limiting how many coins are given out it's brought people in to Mega Express to use it as a make-shift bank.

"They'll come in and change out $5, $10, $20 for quarters and we've had to put signs up for that and it doesn't always help but of course people will ignore the signs occasionally but it's definitely noticeable," he explained.

As the economy recovers and businesses reopen the coin supply is expected to return to normal. In the meantime, Hagstrom says it's been an inconvenience but as long as it doesn't get out of control the laundromat should be fine.

He added, "The fact that I've got to buy extra coins from the bank isn't the biggest tragedy in the world so as long as it

doesn't get out of control and they'll allow us to keep our doors open it's not a tragedy."