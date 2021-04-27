National Work Zone Awareness Week underway

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's been said Minnesota only has two seasons and one of them is construction season. This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, a week aimed at focusing on the importance of paying attention and slowing down in construction zones.

This year's theme is Drive Safe, Work Safe, Save Lives. According to Mike Dougherty, it's all about safety.

"It's just one of those good times to remind people that things are changing on the roads," said Dougherty. "We're starting to see more construction projects come online and more will be coming."

The campaign which started in 1997 is also a reminder to be aware of construction workers.

"If you do your part to keep people safe, that raises the chances of everyone getting home safely," explained Dougherty. "It improves the safety of your family, those around you, and if we all practice that, that can really compound and make our roads much safe."

National Work Zone Awareness week concludes on Friday.