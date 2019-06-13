Clear

National Wheelchair Sports Camp makes a difference in Stewartville

45% of attendees this year are there for the first time.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 12:00 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - This week is the National Wheelchair Sports Camp in Stewartville at the beautiful Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch.

On Wednesday, the athletes were taking up archery which was made as adaptive as possible for all of the attendees. Later, they would try out the obstacle courses. There are also zip lines, horseback riding, and so much more.

Tasha Schuh was first invited to the camp 21 years ago and says it means the world to her and everyone that attends year after year.

“This camp is amazing in the fact that not only does it show us what we can do because all year long we're out in the world facing things that we can't do and this camp shows us what we can do and what's still possible.”

Join us on Thursday, June 13th at 6:20 PM for Tasha’s full story and involvement with the camp.

