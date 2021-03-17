National Weather Service trains volunteer storm spotters ahead of spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With severe weather season just around the corner, the National Weather Service is training volunteer storm spotters to scan the skies and report critical information.

During virtual sessions, storm spotters in training are shown how systems develop, how to identify cloud formations, and the best ways to report what they're seeing during weather events.

The National Weather Service says between 2010 and 2020, 1256 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in our region. Those storms can create hazards like damaging winds, hail, and dangerous flash floods.

"With a flash flood, we're talking about excessive rains from thunderstorms, maybe repeat thunderstorms over communities where you get a quick 2-to-3 inches and sometimes certainly more, when all your hillsides and creeks rise very quickly and it catches people off guard," said Todd Shea, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service La Crosse.

While Minnesota experienced more tornadoes than usual last year, the NWS says the bulk of those that form in our area are considered small.

Virtual storm spotter training is free, and with sessions running roughly 90 minutes. If you're interested in becoming a storm spotter, you can find more information by following this link.