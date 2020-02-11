National Weather Service thinks flooding could happen this spring

MASON CITY, Iowa - while we are in the dead of winter, spring might seem pretty far away. Still, some are looking ahead to the big snow melt and they are worried.

A National Weather Service hydrologist in Chanhassen says higher than normal river levels combined with frozen saturated soils and snow melt could mean flooding in a few months.

Mason City resident Nikky Wyborny hopes that won't be the case.

“I remember the flood of 2008 and a lot of homes were taken down by that, so that's pretty devastating. I hope nobody has to go through that again,” she said.

Back during the flooding in 2008, the Winnebago River hit a record crest of 18.4 feet above flood stage.