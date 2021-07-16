National Weather Service classifies Wednesday tornado in Floyd Co. an EF1

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Tornadoes across Iowa on Wednesday left behind paths of destruction, particularly in the central and eastern portions of the state. As the threat has passed, teams from the National Weather Service are assessing the strength and severity of the twisters, including in North Iowa.

An assessment by a team from the agency's La Crosse office confirmed that the tornado that touched down in Floyd County was rated an EF1 with wind speeds estimated at 90 mph. The assessment found that a majority of the tornado's 11-mile path was EF0 damage, but there was a farmstead that sustained low-end EF1 type damage. The tornado touched down around 5:35 p.m. just north of Rockford and tracked to the east through rural areas in the county before dissipating around 6:00 p.m. just northwest of Charles City.

Dan Baumgardt with the National Weather Service says there are several key factors in measuring tornado strength and damage.

"We're looking at the damage and associating that with known structures and how they're damaged by certain wind speeds, and that's done by structural engineers. They associate a wind speed with a certain amount of damage to certain buildings. We will look at the makeup on how they were constructed, if they were poor or good construction, and estimate what kind of winds did the damage to those structures. We'll look at vegetation, trees, homes, buildings, power poles, all those different things to forensically piece together the picture of the tornado and the track and how strong it was."

Though it has been some time since our area has seen significant tornado action, Baumgardt says we are likely due for one, though there are currently none forecasted in the short or long term.

"The big tornadoes aren't very frequent, thank goodness. I would say the area of Northeast Iowa is probably due for a larger tornado. It has been a quieter period for EF3, 4 and 5, which is great. It's always important to stay vigilant and weather aware."

A team also evaluated damage from a tornado in the Oelwein area. Reports there are finding that tornado damage was limited mainly to corn fields, though there was also some light tree and house damage in the aforementioned community.