National Weather Service: Winter Weather Advisory issued for potential blowing snow

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Mahaska; Marshall; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Strong, Gusty Winds Creating Blowing Snow Later Tonight Through Late Thursday And Very Cold Wind Chills Developing on Thursday... .An arctic front will drop through the state tonight with strong, gusty winds from the northwest developing behind this front. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 35 mph common. Over northern Iowa, wind gusts may approach 45 mph. Light snow or flurries will accompany this front and with these strong winds, areas of blowing snow are expected significantly reducing visibility, especially in rural areas. In addition, already fallen snow will continue to be lofted and blown even after the falling snow ends. Temperatures will fall through the day and combined with the winds will create very low wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero over much of Iowa by later Thursday into Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero possible.

* WHERE...Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Blowing snow expected with brief periods of whiteout conditions possible. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero possible.

* WHERE...Far Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero, coldest Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. Expect impacts to the morning commute. Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes. Cover exposed skin, dress in layers, and be sure to wear a hat and gloves if you must venture outdoors.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow will cause travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities at times, and use caution while driving. In addition, be sure to dress for the bitterly cold wind chills if you must go outdoors. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero, coldest Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. Expect impacts to the morning commute. Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes. Cover exposed skin, dress in layers, and be sure to wear a hat and gloves if you must venture outdoors.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow will cause travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities at times, and use caution while driving. In addition, be sure to dress for the bitterly cold wind chills if you must go outdoors. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Le Sueur; Rice; Steele; Waseca

...GROUND BLIZZARD POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .A Blizzard Warning is in effect for western and southern Minnesota tonight through Thursday morning, with very dangerous travel conditions expected to develop overnight. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will develop behind an arctic front late tonight across western Minnesota, moving through southern Minnesota as the morning progresses. With a deep snowpack in place and a few inches of recently fallen snow, widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions appears likely across portions of western and southern Minnesota. Further east into central and southeastern Minnesota, winds are forecast to be lighter with less fresh snow to potentially blow around. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas Thursday, where blowing snow may lead to limited visibility and hazardous travel conditions. In addition to blowing snow, the gusty winds and plummeting temperatures will result in dangerously wind chill values of -25 to -30 degrees developing through the day on Thursday, and continuing through Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Le Sueur, Rice, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.