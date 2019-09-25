National Weather Service: Straight-line winds of 70 mph in Kossuth County

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A storm that left a trail of damage in Kossuth County had straight-line winds that reached 70 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
The town of Swea City suffered significant damage as trees and small structures were hit.
“Damage observed is consistent with that of straight line winds,” the NWS said. “Maximum estimated wind speed is between 60 and 70 mph.”
