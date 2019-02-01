Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

National Wear Red Day

A movement pushing for the end of heart disease and stroke in women.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Friday was National Wear Red Day, a movement with the goal of ending heart disease and stroke in women. The Mayo Clinic held an open house for the ocassion.

Kate Knoll was born with a congenital heart disease and had an open heart surgery last year. She was at the event as an advocate for women's heart health. "If I can help one other person to not have to go through something, or just not have to go through it alone, that's beneficial," she says.

"Women recognize that heart disease might be the number one killer of women, but they don't recognize their own personal risk. Yes, heart disease kills more women than anything else but they don't realize what their own personal risk might be... Things like high blood pressure, diabetes, if you smoke, what your cholesterol is, those are really important numbers to know and see what you can do to make those numbers better to reduce your risk of heart disease," explains Dr. Rekha Mankad, director of the women's heart clinic at Mayo Clinic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -11°
Tracking warmer weather fore the weekend plus a surge of moisture.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bomb Threat Investigations

Image

Tracking a Surge of Warmth and Moisture for the Weekend

Image

E-Learning on Snow and Cold Days

Image

Sen. Brown visits North Iowa

Image

North Iowa hospital announces a name change

Image

Rochester returns to normal after the deep freeze leaves the area

Image

Gov. Reynolds stops in Mason City

Image

Bullets pierce through a home in Rochester

Image

Tim Coffey announces retirement

Image

Go Red for Women

Community Events