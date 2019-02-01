ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Friday was National Wear Red Day, a movement with the goal of ending heart disease and stroke in women. The Mayo Clinic held an open house for the ocassion.

Kate Knoll was born with a congenital heart disease and had an open heart surgery last year. She was at the event as an advocate for women's heart health. "If I can help one other person to not have to go through something, or just not have to go through it alone, that's beneficial," she says.

"Women recognize that heart disease might be the number one killer of women, but they don't recognize their own personal risk. Yes, heart disease kills more women than anything else but they don't realize what their own personal risk might be... Things like high blood pressure, diabetes, if you smoke, what your cholesterol is, those are really important numbers to know and see what you can do to make those numbers better to reduce your risk of heart disease," explains Dr. Rekha Mankad, director of the women's heart clinic at Mayo Clinic.