National Voter Day: 'This is one of the most direct ways to make a change'

The League of Women Voters is making sure Med City residents are registered to vote.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 7:16 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The League of Women Voters is making their way through Rochester ensuring everyone has the chance to register to vote.

On Tuesday, they were at the University of Minnesota Rochester registering students.

One student among the bunch named Ashley Pheneger was registering for the first time.

“It is important for everybody to vote. If you want to see change in how everything works, it’s important that we go out and we vote. If we don't believe that our vote matters or it’s not important to vote then we can't expect change to happen. This is one of the most direct ways to make a change.”

She added that her voice matters just as much as someone who has been voting for years. “It's important that since we're living in this country that we have a say, an equal say, in our government and policies and we have our voice heard.”

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton presented a proclamation declaring Tuesday Voter Registration Day in Rochester, and she’s not the only leader urging people to vote. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday as Voter Registration Day in Iowa.

