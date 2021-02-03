National Signing Day: Area athletes finalize college commitments

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – National Signing Day is highly anticipated by athletes across the country. It’s a day for them to officially commit to their college of choice for athletics.

Friends and family members of four Clear Lake football players gathered in the gymnasium Wednesday morning to watch them sign their letters of intent.

Andrew Formanek signed with Iowa State, Tyres Green-Harrington will go to Ellsworth Community College, Ty Fisher and Carson Krefft each signed with Concordia-St. Paul.

A number of other signing ceremonies took place across the viewing area. Caleb Bacon from Lake Mills also signed his NLI with Iowa State, Mason City’s Ben Pederson signed with Sioux Falls, and Zach Ott signed with Bemidji State.

In Minnesota, Kasson-Mantorville’s Jakob Aarsvold will play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and Hailey Rismeyer will play softball at Bethel College.