National Nurses Day: 'We go into nursing to care for people'

KIMT NEWS 3 - National Nurses Day is a day we should all say 'thank you' to key players on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

We all know someone who's in the medical field, whether that's a friend or family member.

KIMT News 3's Calyn Thompson's mom Connie is a nurse at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. She works in the labor and delivery department and is thankful she's still able to go to work.

"We go into nursing to care for people," Thompson said. "So I guess it doesn't matter if we're under a little bit higher risk or it's just the fact that it's another day at work for us, because you go into the profession because you have a caring personality and you just want to care for people."

In the nearly 15 years Thompson has worked in health care, she's never been through a pandemic. She says a lot has changed for health care workers from getting their temperature checked before going into work to wearing more personal protective equipment.

Still, she wouldn't trade what she does for anything.

Thompson has a message on National Nurses Day: "Fellow nurses - just keep on keeping on. For patients - we appreciate your patience and understanding. And for aspiring nurses - I guess my message is to do it. It's an amazing career and you'll never regret going into the nursing field."