National Nurse Week serves as a reminder to celebrate those working on the frontlines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now more than ever, our healthcare workers deserve to be celebrated. And this week, happens to be National Nurse Week, which serves as a reminder of how crucial nurses are during a pandemic.

This year nurses are being celebrated is a little differently. Healthcare workers are on the frontlines, risking their own health to help those fighting COVID-19. Emily Schad has been a nurse at Mayo Clinic for 8 years now. In previous years, they've celebrated by honoring it's nurses with a banquet. Of course that isn't happening because of the pandemic, but Schad said the entire community is rallying around nurses and other healthcare workers more than ever before to say thanks and show their gratitude.

Schad explained she's most inspired by the team she works with... saying they're always willing to rise to the challenge, especially during the pandemic. "Just to see the teamwork of nurses. I know I've seen my colleagues in action when a problem arises," explained Schad. "They are always thinking creatively and how can we come together with our physician partners and our nursing leadership team and just solve any problem as it arises."

Schad said as challenging as things are right now, she feels grateful to be exactly where she is. "Right now with this pandemic going on, they don't get to have their loved ones with them," said Schad when working with her patients. "So getting to be there with these patients, providing them with the best care possible and also just giving them the emotional support - I think all of that just really leads to a sense of gratitude to get to be there." Schad said all the support continuing to pour in is making her job a little bit easier and motivating her more.