National Night Out returns to Rochester

National Night Out returned to Rochester on Tuesday night after being absent for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each ward of Rochester had a different theme to accompany the annual celebration.

Ward Four's theme centered around superheroes, with decorations of popular icons, such as Wonder Woman, set up outside Bethel Lutheran Church.

Rochester's Chief of Police Jim Franklin visited each ward's event, talking and greeting community members who showed up.

Ward Four's organizer Kori Petersson said the planning committee chose the heroic theme due to recent events.

"We are in a great location here for outreach and so we plan a theme every year and this year was superhero-themed. We figured what better year to be superheroes. Everybody survived last year and so we created a superhero theme and it has been really fun," Petersson said.