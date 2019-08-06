Clear

National Night Out expected to be record-breaking in Rochester

We talk to RPD about why.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tonight, communities across the country are holding events to get to know one another and law enforcement in the area for what's known as National Night Out.

Rochester is expecting more people to participate in the neighborhood gatherings than ever before.

According to RPD, there are 570 National Night Out events in Rochester alone with 84,718 people expected to participate.

"It's wonderful," Darrel Hildebrant, the Advanced Crime Prevention Specialist with RPD, said.

This is his 19th year organizing the nation-wide event in the Med City, and told KIMT how it can really make a difference in making a safer city.

"The first thing is to prevent a crime. And to prevent that, know your neighbors, know who belongs in the neighborhood and then report suspicious activity to us," he said.

He said events like this help people get to know what people and cars are typically in a neighborhood, so they can report anything suspicious if they see otherwise.

Hildebrant has a couple theories on why this year's National Night Out is set to be record-breaking.

He attributes it to more people moving to town and 'Baby Boomers' downsizing and moving out, resulting in new families moving to the block.

"We're seeing a wonderful transition going on and that is where National Night Out really helps to get to know who the new neighbors are," Hildebrant said.

People can find their communities' National Night Out event by asking a neighbor, or most are posted on Facebook.

