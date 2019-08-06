Clear

National Night Out events in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

Anti-crime activities happening nationwide.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Here is a list of National Night Out events happening in the KIMT viewing area:

Iowa
Central Park, Charles City, 5 to 9 pm.
Clark Street, downtown Forest City, 6 to 9 pm.
Oakwood Park, Lake Mills. 5 to 7 pm.
North Iowa Events Center, Mason City. Starting at 5 pm.
Rockwell Fire Station, Rockwell. 5 to 8 pm.

Minnesota
Adams City Park, Adams. 5 to 8 pm.
Bandshell Community Park, Austin. 4 to 8 pm.
Calvary Baptist Church, Chatfield. 5 to 7 pm.
Faith Methodist Church, Eyota. 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
West Side Park, 4 to 7 pm.
Hayfield Ambulance, Hayfield. 6 to 8 pm.
Riverside Park, Mantorville. 6 to 8 pm.
Oronoco Park, Oronoco. 5 to 7 pm.
Trailhead Park, Pine Island. 5:30 to 7:30 pm.
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Rochester. 5 to 6:30 pm.
Riverside Central Elementary School, Rochester. 6 to 8 pm.
Mabel Community Center, Mabel. 5:30 to 7 pm.
Memorial Park, West Concord. 5 to 7 pm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More severe weather risks for Wednesday

Image

Plans for Rezoning Approved

Image

Tracking A Break From the Rain For Now

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Senator Nelson comments on shooting

Image

A red, white and blue "Thank You"

Image

Moving forward with a development in Clear Lake

Image

Comedian uses humor to talk about bipolar disorder

Image

Tori Ward case hearing.

Image

Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

Community Events