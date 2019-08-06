National Night Out events in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Here is a list of National Night Out events happening in the KIMT viewing area:
Iowa
Central Park, Charles City, 5 to 9 pm.
Clark Street, downtown Forest City, 6 to 9 pm.
Oakwood Park, Lake Mills. 5 to 7 pm.
North Iowa Events Center, Mason City. Starting at 5 pm.
Rockwell Fire Station, Rockwell. 5 to 8 pm.
Minnesota
Adams City Park, Adams. 5 to 8 pm.
Bandshell Community Park, Austin. 4 to 8 pm.
Calvary Baptist Church, Chatfield. 5 to 7 pm.
Faith Methodist Church, Eyota. 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
West Side Park, 4 to 7 pm.
Hayfield Ambulance, Hayfield. 6 to 8 pm.
Riverside Park, Mantorville. 6 to 8 pm.
Oronoco Park, Oronoco. 5 to 7 pm.
Trailhead Park, Pine Island. 5:30 to 7:30 pm.
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Rochester. 5 to 6:30 pm.
Riverside Central Elementary School, Rochester. 6 to 8 pm.
Mabel Community Center, Mabel. 5:30 to 7 pm.
Memorial Park, West Concord. 5 to 7 pm.
