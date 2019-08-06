National Night Out events in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Here is a list of National Night Out events happening in the KIMT viewing area:

Iowa

Central Park, Charles City, 5 to 9 pm.

Clark Street, downtown Forest City, 6 to 9 pm.

Oakwood Park, Lake Mills. 5 to 7 pm.

North Iowa Events Center, Mason City. Starting at 5 pm.

Rockwell Fire Station, Rockwell. 5 to 8 pm.

Minnesota

Adams City Park, Adams. 5 to 8 pm.

Bandshell Community Park, Austin. 4 to 8 pm.

Calvary Baptist Church, Chatfield. 5 to 7 pm.

Faith Methodist Church, Eyota. 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

West Side Park, 4 to 7 pm.

Hayfield Ambulance, Hayfield. 6 to 8 pm.

Riverside Park, Mantorville. 6 to 8 pm.

Oronoco Park, Oronoco. 5 to 7 pm.

Trailhead Park, Pine Island. 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Rochester. 5 to 6:30 pm.

Riverside Central Elementary School, Rochester. 6 to 8 pm.

Mabel Community Center, Mabel. 5:30 to 7 pm.

Memorial Park, West Concord. 5 to 7 pm.