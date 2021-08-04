National Minority Donor Awareness Month felt right at home

Rochester, Minn. - This month marks the beginning of National Minority Donor Awareness Month and the Med City's Gift of Life Transplant House brings that awareness a little closer to home.

Founded in 1984 by two-time kidney recipient Edward Pompeian and his wife Jayne, the Gift of Life Transplant House provides a supportive home-like environment for transplant patients and their caregivers to heal.

The Transplant House has two facilities: The Edward and Jayne Pompeian Home and The Anne and Henry Zallow Home. Combined, the two homes offer 84 guest rooms.

Executive Director for the Gift of Life Transplant House Mary Wilders has a more personal experience with the work of the Transplant House.

"I donated my kidney to my dad 45 years ago," said Wilder. "So I had an instant connection to the house anyway. When I got here I was just in love with the mission, who the people are, and I've loved it every single minute since I've been here."

Of the 100,000 people on the organ donor waitlist, 60-percent of those individuals come from a multicultural community.

During National Minority Donor Awareness Month, Wilder emphasizes the importance of these life-saving donors.

"We have so many cultures and ethnicities that are represented here by those individuals needing transplants," said Wilder. "And do you know what happens when you need a transplant? That's going to save your life? It doesn't matter anymore what ethnicity you are, what culture you come from. We embrace everyone."

Nearly 37 years after being founded, the Gift of Life Transplant House provides around 4,400 recovering patients and caregivers an affordable place to call their temporary homes a year.