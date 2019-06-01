National Hobo Museum opened for the season

BRITT, Iowa - A very unique and popular attraction in Britt is now open for the season.

The National Hobo Museum features a collection of artifacts and memorabilia of hobo culture from around the country, including paintings, photographs and personal collections from notable hobos, and opened on Memorial Day.

Ryan Arndorfer is the Mayor of Britt, and is also a volunteer at the museum.

"The museum each season, with the exception of Hobo Days, we get about 2,000 people throughout the season. During Hobo Days, there are about 2,500-5,000 people in town and it's hard to keep track during Hobo Days on how many people come and go."

He says there is a need for more volunteers as the busy tourism gets underway.

"Right now, we have about 20 on-off volunteers in the museum. A lot of retired folks and also some high school kids who like to come in during the summer. The really great thing about the museum is that there are people from across the country who come and visit us. We had people from 42 states last year, and we had people from about 18 different countries in the past time that we've had the museum the last three years."

If interested in becoming a volunteer, contact the museum at 641-843-9104.