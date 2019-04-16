Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

National Healthcare Decisions Day

The community is learning how to have a conversation about death, and what their hopes are.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Planning for your death is probably not something you’re comfortable doing, but community members in Rochester came together to do just that on Tuesday evening.
Tuesday was National Healthcare Decisions Day and several organizations including Lions Gift of Sight, and the Mayo Hospice put up booths in Pasquales to inform the community.
The Rochester Public Library wants to encourage starting a conversation about things you hope for yourself to your loved ones, and vise versa.
Click here for resources and other materials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Image

Highway 122 reconstruction project, lane changes

Image

Worth County wind turbine project

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Image

Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

Image

A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

Image

Tracking Wednesday's Severe Threat

Community Events