ROCHESTER, Minn.- Planning for your death is probably not something you’re comfortable doing, but community members in Rochester came together to do just that on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday was National Healthcare Decisions Day and several organizations including Lions Gift of Sight, and the Mayo Hospice put up booths in Pasquales to inform the community.

The Rochester Public Library wants to encourage starting a conversation about things you hope for yourself to your loved ones, and vise versa.

