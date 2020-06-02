National Guard soldier speaks to protesters at Minnesota capitol Monday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota National Guard says it was able to serve as allies to peaceful protesters Monday night at the Minnesota state capitol.

The Guard says a crowd of nearly 200 people gathered at the capitol and Master Sergeant Acie Matthews, Equal Opportunity Advisor to the Minnesota National Guard, was given a chance to speak. The Guard says Matthews shared his hope for peace, common ground and unity between citizens of Minnesota.

"Together as Minnesotans, we're going to get through this difficult time," says Minnesota's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen. "I would like to thank the community for supporting our efforts to restore order and preserve the right to safely and peacefully protest."

The Guard says it conducted more than two dozen missions across the Twin Cities Monday night.

Photos courtesy of the Minnesota National Guard.