National Guard mobilized after one murder charge dropped in Floyd death

ST. PAUL. Minn. – Governor Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard after a judge dismissed one of the murder counts in the death of George Floyd.

The 3rd degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin was dismissed Thursday but a 2nd degree murder charge remains in place against the former police officer.

"In light of developments in the George Floyd case, we’ve taken the precautionary step of asking the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to help ensure safety for Minnesotans," says Governor Walz. “I want to remind Minnesotans that today’s ruling marks a positive step in the path toward justice for George Floyd.”

The City of Minneapolis requested the National Guard mobilization and 100 soldiers are getting reacy to provide equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.