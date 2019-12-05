Clear
National Guard helicopter goes missing in Minnesota

Three people are aboard the Black Hawk.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter with three people aboard is missing after taking off in central Minnesota.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens says the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

Heusdens says the Guard is “working to figure it out.”

Gov. Tim Walz canceled a tree-lighting ceremony, and a spokesman said he was in contact with the Guard and monitoring developments from the Capitol. Walz served in the Army National Guard before eventually becoming a schoolteacher and coach.

The St. Cloud Times reports the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search.

