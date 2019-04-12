Clear
National Guard Responds to Emergency

60 soldiers are supporting the manning of 19 traffic controls points in Freeborn County.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Thursday, April 11 the Minnesota Army National Guard was
activated in southern Minnesota in response to winter storms as Governor Tim
Walz signed an Emergency Executive Order.

Throughout the evening soldiers arrived, with 134
working through the night providing traffic control with police while
workers performed restoration maintenance on power lines. Friday afternoon
30 soldiers are supporting the manning of five traffic control points in
Mower County. 60 soldiers are supporting the manning of 19 traffic controls
points in Freeborn County. The remaining personnel are providing
maintenance, as well as delivering fuel and food to soldiers.

Dylan Kriese was one of the soldiers called to duty.

“"I'm very excited. To be able to help out and do the thing that I enlisted to do," Said Kriese.

The Owatonna Armory had 14 people without use the facilities and shower over a 12-hour period
The Albert Lea Armory had no one use the facility overnight.

This is the third State of Emergency for the Minnesota Army National Guard
in 2019.

