National Guard Responds to Emergency

Thursday, April 11 the Minnesota Army National Guard was

activated in southern Minnesota in response to winter storms as Governor Tim

Walz signed an Emergency Executive Order.

Throughout the evening soldiers arrived, with 134

working through the night providing traffic control with police while

workers performed restoration maintenance on power lines. Friday afternoon

30 soldiers are supporting the manning of five traffic control points in

Mower County. 60 soldiers are supporting the manning of 19 traffic controls

points in Freeborn County. The remaining personnel are providing

maintenance, as well as delivering fuel and food to soldiers.

Dylan Kriese was one of the soldiers called to duty.

“"I'm very excited. To be able to help out and do the thing that I enlisted to do," Said Kriese.

The Owatonna Armory had 14 people without use the facilities and shower over a 12-hour period

The Albert Lea Armory had no one use the facility overnight.

This is the third State of Emergency for the Minnesota Army National Guard

in 2019.