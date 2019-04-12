Thursday, April 11 the Minnesota Army National Guard was
activated in southern Minnesota in response to winter storms as Governor Tim
Walz signed an Emergency Executive Order.
Throughout the evening soldiers arrived, with 134
working through the night providing traffic control with police while
workers performed restoration maintenance on power lines. Friday afternoon
30 soldiers are supporting the manning of five traffic control points in
Mower County. 60 soldiers are supporting the manning of 19 traffic controls
points in Freeborn County. The remaining personnel are providing
maintenance, as well as delivering fuel and food to soldiers.
Dylan Kriese was one of the soldiers called to duty.
“"I'm very excited. To be able to help out and do the thing that I enlisted to do," Said Kriese.
The Owatonna Armory had 14 people without use the facilities and shower over a 12-hour period
The Albert Lea Armory had no one use the facility overnight.
This is the third State of Emergency for the Minnesota Army National Guard
in 2019.
Related Content
- National Guard Responds to Emergency
- Reactions to Trump's National Emergency
- Minnesota National Guard to help storm victims
- Iowa National Guard soldier dies in Cuba
- MN National Guard may help with Super Bowl security
- Iowa National Guard soldiers told they must give back money
- Minnesota National Guard describes blizzard weekend as 'nonstop' busy
- Minnesota joins lawsuit to block Trump's national emergency
- MN National Guard called out to assist motorists stuck in the snow
- President to "immediately" deploy the National Guard at the U.S./Mexico border