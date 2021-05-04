National Firefighters Foundation wants people to shine their lights for firefighters

ROCHESTER, Minn- May 4th is more than just a day for Star Wars but it's also International Firefighters Day. In honor of it, The National Firefighters Foundation is inviting people Tuesday night to shine a red light at their home or business. The light will recognize the hard work the brave men and women do every day to keep people safe.

"It's good to support everyone," said Captain Caleb Feine. "I think there's a day for almost everything. This day is for not only supporting current firefighters but also those that came before."

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking anyone lighting up tonight to share a picture on social media with #Shine4firefighters.

"We love being here, serving the community, making a difference in people's lives, and we're all just happy to be here," explained Feine.

International Firefighters Day has been observed for 22 years.