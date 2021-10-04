National Fire Week begins today: what sounds you should know to listen for

ROCHESTER, Minn. - National Fire Prevention Week starts today!

Every year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shares a safety message for their annual Fire Prevention Week - this year is "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety."

City of Rochester's Fire Inspector Jason Fife shared more on what sounds to listen for when a fire or smoke might be detected:

If a smoke detector beeps three times continuously, there is either smoke or fire in the house and residents need to get out, stay out, and call 911.

If the smoke alarm chirps every 30 or 60 seconds, that is a sign the battery needs to be replaced.

If the chirping continues after replacing the batteries, that means that the smoke detector itself needs to be replaced.

All smoke detectors need to be replaced every 10 years.

Fire shared some ways to prevent kitchen fires in the home.

"There are so many things that we can do to prevent fires!" said Fife. "One, stay in the kitchen when cooking. Don't get distracted grabbing the phone call and leaving the kitchen. If you're frying or on the stovetop, stay in the kitchen. For baking, set timers to remind yourself to check on the food. Keeping kids and pets away from the stove of at least three feet is important."

Fife said one of the most important things to have in place is an escape plan and a meeting place outside to make sure everyone is away from the fire.

"Fire prevention week is one week that we get an opportunity to go out and talk to people - children and schools, daycares, things like that," said Fife. "It's only one week but it's important that everybody practices fire prevention all year round. Because fire is so destructive. We don't want to see anybody lose their house, all their personal belongings, trying to replace pictures, family memories. We want you to stay in your house and be safe."

If someone is hard-of-hearing, Fife recommended consulting your doctor to learn more about bed shakers to alert you if there is smoke or a fire in your home.

All five of Rochester's fire stations will be open to the public today, Tuesday, and Wednesday for truck demonstrations and fire prevention tools and information.