ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every 10 minutes, another person is added to an organ donation waiting list. To help raise awareness for the need for organ, eye, tissue, marrow, platelet, and blood donors, National Donor Day was designated in 1998 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Saturn Corporation, and United Auto Workers.

Just over a week ago, Rebecca Dupre had surgery to receive a new kidney. She had been waiting over 3 years and without a new, functioning organ, she'd have to go on dialysis. After two of her children failed to be a match for her, she found a suprising donor: her daughter-in-law. "She stepped right in there and said, 'let's try me and see what happens' and she'd never faltered," says Rebecca's husband Marvin. "We gave her plenty of chances to back out because it's a big thing," adds Rebecca.

Because of their daughter-in-law's selfless gift, the Dupres are able to look forward to traveling together once Rebecca is recovered from surgery. "It's a new beginning. We have a lot of things we want to do and everything's sort of been on hold for 3 years. I'm excited about the future."

Both the donor and recipient are recovering well from their surgeries and Dupres want to thank the Mayo Clinic and Gift of Life Transplant House for their care. They also have a message for anyone who has donated an organ or chosen to donate a loved ones' organs after they passed. "Thank you very much from the bottom of our heart. Thanks for stepping up. Not everyone will and those that do are special people," they say.