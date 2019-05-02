Events held in Minnesota, Iowa to recognize National Day of Prayer 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People across the nation are coming together to pray on Thursday, May 2, for National Day of Prayer.

Steve Deedrick is the senior pastor at Harvest Bible Chapel in Rochester. The church is teaming up with Hope Summit Christ Church to take devotions outside of the church buildings and into the community.

“We want to bathe those things in prayer and ask God to bless, to convict of sin, or to give hope to people involved in those organizations,” he said.

They’ll be praying at different locations around the Med-City including a fire station, Mayo Clinic, and the Edison Building.

Pastor Deedrick said God calls on them to pray every day, but today they’re also praying because it’s the government calling on them to pray.

He said they’ll pray for a number of things for their church, city, and nation.

“Peace comes to our city when we trust the Lord. And that's really what we're going after,” he said.

If you want to participate you can show up to Harvest Bible or Hope Summit Christian Church at 6:30 pm. They’ll carpool to different locations around the city to pray before having an ending service at Assisi Heights at 8:30 pm.

Here are some other community recognitions of National Day of Prayer:

Minnesota:

1. Prayer at Olmsted County Council Chambers – 12pm.

2. Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester – Evening Service with special guests Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska, and Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin. This is 7-8:15pm at the church and is followed by a Faith Expo until 9:15pm.

3. Service at Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley, MN – 7pm.

4. Prayer at Freeborn County Courthouse – 12pm.

Iowa:

1. Lake Mills Area Ministerial Association hosting service at Lutheran Church at 7am.