National Correctional Officer Week

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s a thankless job, but correctional officers have a huge impact on communities.
This week is National Correctional Officers Week, so it’s the right week to show some thanks.
The Olmsted County Adult Detention Center employs anywhere from 50-70 correctional officers at a time.
They walk and talk with detainees who aren’t behind bars, like many might expect.
The officers manage behavior, organize programs, and most importantly prepare detainees to be productive members of society when they get out.
