ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society.

But on Sunday, people came out to the Rochester International Events Center to acknowledge there can be a light on the other side of a diagnosis. People celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day.

Decked out in their favorite baseball team gear, people came together not for a game, but to celebreate a different kind of all-star.

"I come out every year to celebrate that I'm alive," Sister Marguerite Gaasch at Assisi Heights.

She is just one of the cancer survivors celebrating another healthy day.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer," she said. "Had surgery and everything that you need, and did just fine. And then 16 years later, I got breast cancer on the other side."

Sister Marguerite said it was the support she had at the time that got her through the challenging years, and it's that same kind of support she gets at today's celebration, like hearing from guest speakers and connecting with other survivors.

"Whether you're a cancer survivor, or caregiver, or a family member, we've all been touched by cancer," Jay Masters, guest speaker at the event, said to the crowd.

"It just makes you feel good that one you're not alone. Two, there's people there for you every step of the way," Linda Frank, who is newly cancer-free, said.

It's days and teammates like this that keep Sister Marguerite going forward while also honoring what she's already gone through.

"No matter how good I feel, never forget, never ever," she said.

Members from the Rochester Honkers, Royals, and Roosters, were at the baseball-themed celebration.

The event is sponsored by the André Gauthier Foundation and hosted by Mayo Clinic Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society.

KIMT Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson emceed the event, KIMT is honored to be part of such a hope-filled and inspirational day.