October is National Bullying Prevention Month

Bullying affects more than one in every five students around the country. Members of LIFE Mower County came together to take a stand against bullying by celebrating Unity Day.

Members of the Austin community wore orange to show their support for those in the community who have been affected by bullying.

Orange is the color for Unity Day, the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month. This year's tagline is "Make it orange-- Make it end."

LIFE Executive Director, Dawn Helgeson says “Unity Day or Bullying Awareness Month is not just a day or month, it's 24/7, 365 days a year that we need to be aware of what's going on around us.”

Those in attendance released orange balloons, representing their care and compassion for all students and individuals who have experienced bullying.

LIFE aims to spread this important message that together, we can create a world without bullying.