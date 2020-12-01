National Believe Week at Macy's can help families with the Make-A-Wish foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have kids writing letters to Santa, listen up! Depending on when they write it and where it's submitted, you could be helping out more than just Santa's list.

For the past 12 years now, the Macy's Believe Campaign is an opportunity for kids to write their letters to Santa and for every letter received, the retailer will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish. Since 2003, Macy's has donated more than $132 million to Make-A-Wish so families can go on once in a lifetime trips. This year though, it's going to run a little differently. For every letter written to Santa this week, Macy's will donate $2 instead.

Christian Bos and his family went to Disney World in January thanks to Make-A-Wish. Christian is 6-years-old and he's been battling leukemia for the past 2 years now. His dad, Martijn, said that was a week where they didn't have to worry about his disease or worry about hospital visits - it was a week where Christian could be a kid and they could be a family. He explained their trip was possible because of help from this partnership. "It's unbelievable. This was a trip of a lifetime for us to be together and be as a family," said Martijn. "The fact that Macy's is a partner is making these wishes happen by kindly donating so much to make a wish."

Martijn explained it's encouraging to know that kids in the future can do something like what they experienced. "It's definitely heartwarming. Especially right now with the pandemic, a lot of charities are struggling to raise money and then additionally, Make-A-Wish has to tell a lot of these families that travel right now, like we were privileged to have is not possible," said Martijn. "So for them to raise the money and at least save some of that money for when these wishes can be granted is fantastic."

Any letters written to Santa either be dropped off in person at any Macy's location or you can write one online. You can also purchase a Believe bracelet from Macy's for $4 and 2 of that will then be donated to Make-A-Wish.