Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blooming Prairie woman Lois Riess pleads guilty to Florida murder, faces life in prison instead of death penalty Full Story

National Barrow Show is staying in Mower County

Austin has hosted the event for 73 years.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 12:27 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – “The World Series of Swine Shows” is staying in Mower County.

The National Barrow Show has been held in Austin for 73 years and a new agreement announced by the Mower County Fair Board and The National Association of Swine Records extends that for another three years.

“The National Swine Registry, as well as Certified Pedigreed Swine and the American Berkshire Association look forward to continuing the long standing tradition of the National Barrow Show®,” says Clay Swilling, CEO of National Swine Registry. “We have greatly appreciated the partnership with Hormel, Mower County, and the City of Austin. For many of our breeders and exhibitors, the NBS® is their favorite show and we are excited to keep providing them an outlet to market purebred breeding stock, display superior market animals, and provide an environment and platform to learn about the swine industry.”

The 74th National Barrow Show® will be held September 12th through the 15th at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sustainability Pledge

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Image

Will Mason City move conferences?

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Community Events