National Barrow Show is staying in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – “The World Series of Swine Shows” is staying in Mower County.

The National Barrow Show has been held in Austin for 73 years and a new agreement announced by the Mower County Fair Board and The National Association of Swine Records extends that for another three years.

“The National Swine Registry, as well as Certified Pedigreed Swine and the American Berkshire Association look forward to continuing the long standing tradition of the National Barrow Show®,” says Clay Swilling, CEO of National Swine Registry. “We have greatly appreciated the partnership with Hormel, Mower County, and the City of Austin. For many of our breeders and exhibitors, the NBS® is their favorite show and we are excited to keep providing them an outlet to market purebred breeding stock, display superior market animals, and provide an environment and platform to learn about the swine industry.”

The 74th National Barrow Show® will be held September 12th through the 15th at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.