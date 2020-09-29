National Banned Books Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - September 27-October 3 is National Banned Books Weeks, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read and highlighting current and historic attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.

It launched in the 1980s, during the Island Trees School District Vs. Pico Supreme Court case, which ruled that school officials can't ban materials in their libraries because of their content.

Lisa Loucks-Christenson owns Silver Lake Books, which sells plenty of novels that have been targeted for removal or restriction in libraries or schools. She says fighting against literary censorship is important because what may be offensive to one person, another person may get something valuable out of.

"Whatever represents you as a person, we're hoping we have that in our store and we want you to to come down and search that out on our shelves and feel included," she says.

Books with LGBT characters, religious themes, sexual material, or fantasy aspects are among some of the topics that receive the most push-back.