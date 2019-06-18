Clear

Nashville musician visits the Humane Society of North Iowa

Supports the drive to 'don't shop, adopt.'

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 8:41 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 8:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 6 Images

MASON CITY, Iowa – It was a musical day at the Humane Society of North Iowa.

County music performer Ben Cesare took time out from a promotional tour to stop by Tuesday. He met the staff and made a big impression on at least one of the animal, a female Amazon Parrot named Fred! After Ben sang and played his guitar, Fred joined in signing some Italian opera.

This was Ben’s second visit to the Humane Society of North Iowa after stopping in during the fall of 2018. He then went on to perform at Bandshell Park at Tuesday on the Town in Hampton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four IA Counties meet to discuss disaster recovery

Image

Gifted and Talented Symposium

Image

Chris Norton Wheelchair Camp

Image

Freeborn County Relay for Life

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Community Events