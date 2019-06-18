Nashville musician visits the Humane Society of North Iowa

Photo Gallery 6 Images
MASON CITY, Iowa – It was a musical day at the Humane Society of North Iowa.
County music performer Ben Cesare took time out from a promotional tour to stop by Tuesday. He met the staff and made a big impression on at least one of the animal, a female Amazon Parrot named Fred! After Ben sang and played his guitar, Fred joined in signing some Italian opera.
This was Ben’s second visit to the Humane Society of North Iowa after stopping in during the fall of 2018. He then went on to perform at Bandshell Park at Tuesday on the Town in Hampton.
