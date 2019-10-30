Nashua woman sentenced for child endangerment

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A year after a fire in her home led to her arrest, a Nashua woman is sentenced for child endangerment.

Heather Susan Brymer, 30, was given two years of supervised probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of child endangerment. Two other counts were dimissed.



Brymer and her live-in boyfriend at the time, Olngellel Camacho, 32, were both charged with three counts of child endangerment after authorities responded to a fire at Brymer’s home on October 10, 2018. Brymer’s three children were home at the time and suffered smoke inhalation. One child had to be flown by helicopter to Iowa City for treatment.

Prosecutors say tests on hair samples from two of the children then came back positive for methamphetamine. Court documents state Brymer and Camacho also tested positive for the drug.

Camacho has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in Chickasaw County starting December 4.