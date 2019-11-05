Clear
Nashua man pleads guilty to child endangerment

Olngellel Camacho
Children's hair tested positive for meth.

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A Nashua man has now pleaded guilty in a Chickasaw County child endangerment case.

No sentencing date has been set for Olngellel Camacho, 33, but court documents indicate his plea of guilty to one count of misdemeanor child endangerment will result in two years of supervised probation.


Heather Brymer

Camacho was the live-in boyfriend of Heather Brymer, 30 of Nashua, when there was a fire at Brymer’s home on October 10, 2018. Brymer’s three children had to be treated for smoke inhalation and authorities say test results on hair samples from two of the children came back positive for methamphetamine.

Brymer previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment and has already been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

