Nashua-Plainfield outlasts West Fork in walk-off victory

ROCKFORD, Iowa - In a back and forth game between Nashua-Plainfield and West Fork, the Huskies were the ones to benefit from being the higher seed.
With the game tied 6-6, Leann Ripley hit a bloop single to drive in the winning run making the final score 7-6.
The Huskies advance to play at North Butler on Wednesday at 7 PM.
