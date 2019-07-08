Clear

Nashua-Plainfield outlasts West Fork in walk-off victory

The Huskies took advantage of being the home team.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCKFORD, Iowa - In a back and forth game between Nashua-Plainfield and West Fork, the Huskies were the ones to benefit from being the higher seed.

With the game tied 6-6, Leann Ripley hit a bloop single to drive in the winning run making the final score 7-6.

The Huskies advance to play at North Butler on Wednesday at 7 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Storms roll back in for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nashua-Plainfield defeats West Fork in walk-off fashion

Image

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Image

Funds designated to help homeless in Med City

Image

Historic flooding forces business owner to rebuild

Image

IOWA OPIOID DEATHS DECLINE

Image

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Image

Rushing waters

Image

Flooding insurance

Image

I-90 Paving begins

Community Events