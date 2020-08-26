Nashua-Plainfield football season on hold after positive COVID test

NASHUA, Iowa - The Nashua-Plainfield football season is on hold after a positive coronavirus test.
The school announced Tuesday night that all high school football athletes, managers and coaches need to stay home from the school until further notice.
The school said all football activities will be stopped immediately until further guidance is received.
Nashua-Plainfield was scheduled to play at Central Springs on Friday.
