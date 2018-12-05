Nashua-Plainfield Alum wins $100K scholarship

WAVERLY, Iowa – Who would have thought that throwing as many footballs into a barrel as you can in 30-seconds could help you pay for college? Well, Dr. Pepper dreamed it and one former student-athlete is living it.

Meet Wartburg College freshman, Caleb Lines, a Nashua native and 2018 graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School where he played basketball.

This past Saturday, he won a huge scholarship.

“I actually found out about the application for the Dr. Pepper scholarship through my teacher in high school, Mrs. Turner, and she told me that I might as well apply for it, like why not? It’s a chance,” said Lines.

After submitting the application and a one-minute video explaining how the scholarship would change his life, he found out he had been chosen to compete, but it would be a battle to get to the finals.

“The Friday before the (Big Ten football) championship game, there was a preliminary throw round and it was exactly like the final round and the top-two scorers moved on to the final,” added Lines.

Caleb was one of the two finalists that advanced to Indianapolis, the site of the 2018 Big Ten football championship game, with the chance to win a $100,000 scholarship. But, there was one catch.

“I had to throw as many footballs into a giant Dr. Pepper can as possible in 30-seconds,” said Lines.

The former basketball player to more of a basketball approach to the challenge, as compared to football.

“I didn’t pass it like a football, I passed it in a chest pass motion.”

The technique paid off, literally, as he canned not one, not two, but nine footballs in 30-seconds to win the scholarship.

“Honestly, I don’t even remember the actual competition at all,” Lines said laughing. “I remember what happened before and I remember what happened after, but I don’t remember the actual throwing.”

Lines expressed his thankfulness to Dr. Pepper for creating such an opportunity for students such as himself. He plans to use the scholarship funds to continue his studies in research, while pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees.