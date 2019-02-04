Clear
Narcotics Task Force raid results in 3 arrests in Mason City

Maranda Baseman (left), Shavaughnta Carter (center) and Michael Payton

Large quantity of marijuana, edibles found at Mason City home.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:22 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - More than 2.5 pounds of marijuana and dozens of edibles were found when a search warrant was executed at a Mason City home. The search led to multiple arrests.
The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force executed the search Jan. 30 at 1023 12th St. NW.
The location had been watched for a period of time for people trafficking marijuana, according to Mason City police.
The list of charges related to the search are as follows:
Shavaughnta Carter, 22, of Mason City - He is facing two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and two felony counts of controlled substance violations.
Carter is accused of having more than 1200 grams (more than 2.5 pounds) of marijuana, 90 edibles, a digital scale and various drug packaging. Police said Carter admitted to possessing the marijuana with intent to deliver.
Michael Payton, 21, of Mason City - He is facing two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and three felony counts of controlled substance violations. Payton is accused of having more than 1200 grams (more than 2.5 pounds) of marijuana, 90 edibles, five vapor oil cartridges containing THC/cannabis oil, a digital scale and various drug packaging. Police said Carter admitted to possessing the marijuana with intent to deliver.
Maranda Baseman, 22, of Mason City - She is facing two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and two felony counts of controlled substance violations.

