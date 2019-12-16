Clear

Narcan now available to Iowans via mail

Iowa residents can now set up an appointment with a pharmacist over video chat and get Narcan sent to them free of charge.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Narcan has been available at pharmacies in Iowa for a while now, but the $150 for a prescription might keep some people from picking up the potentially life-saving drug.  Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The University of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Public Health are now teaming up to make it even easier to get.  Through their Tele-Naloxone program, Iowa residents can call and schedule an appointment with a pharmacist over video chat and the Narcan will be mailed to them directly for free.

Chief Deputy David Hepperly with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office thinks the program will not encourage opioid users to abuse more, but instead will save more lives.  He said, "Anybody in a position that could save a life and had access to it on both counts, it would be true that it would be a positive for the community."

If you are interested in setting up an appointment, visit https://www.naloxoneiowa.org/.

