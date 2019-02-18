Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Napkin, genealogy site leads to arrest in 1993 Minnesota murder case

A businessman is charged with fatally stabbing a Minneapolis woman in 1993 after investigators ran DNA evidence from the murder scene through a genealogy website and obtained his DNA from a discarded napkin.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 9:43 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A businessman is charged with fatally stabbing a Minneapolis woman in 1993 after investigators ran DNA evidence from the murder scene through a genealogy website and obtained his DNA from a discarded napkin.

Jerry Westrom is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann "Jeanie" Childs. The 52-year-old was released from jail after posting bail Friday in Hennepin County. Westrom's lawyer says the case was charged prematurely.

Court documents say Childs' naked body was found in her apartment in an area known for prostitution. The case went cold until the FBI ran DNA evidence collected from the murder scene through a genealogy website in 2018. Westrom came up as a possible suspect.

Investigators recently trailed Westrom to a hockey game in Wisconsin and secretly confiscated a napkin he'd tossed in the trash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -7°
Tracking some sunshine and below average temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Some Sun and Cool Temperatures Monday

Image

Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

Image

Pancake breakfast helps legacy of two Rochester students live on

Image

Strike Out Homelessness

Image

How to fight the flu with peak of season possibly coming soon

Image

Iowa and Minnesota seeing low flu activity

Image

11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry contest

Image

Testing water for Nitrates

Image

Wrestling state championship

Image

Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

Community Events