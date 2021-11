HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A 39-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Howard County.

The Iowa State Patrol said Kendra O'Brien, of Elma, died in the morning crash in the 6100 block of 170th St.

Two others, Earl Martin Jr., 23, of Alta Vista, and Andrew Martin, 21, of Elma, were both injured and hospitalized following the crash.

Martin Jr. was taken by air ambulance to St. Marys in Rochester.