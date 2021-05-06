Names released of 4 people hurt in Winnebago County crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - Four people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident north of Forest City.

The Iowa State Patrol said Thursday that three people were taken by ambulance and another was taken by Mercy Air One.

The four injured people were: Sondra Nelson, 76, of Lake Mills; Paula Schreiner, 80, of Lake Mills; Cheryl Cavett, 77, of Lake Mills; Janet Bergo, 78, of Lake Mills.

The crash happened when a vehicle attempted to make a U-Turn on Highway 69 and turned into the path of another vehicle.