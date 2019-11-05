Name released of bicycle rider hit by semi in Franklin County

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – The State Patrol is identifying the bicycle rider hit by a semi in Franklin County on October 28.

Carrie Ann Goodrich, 27 of Sheffield, was hit by a semi around 3:40 am near the intersection of Highway 65 and 220th Street. Goodrich was flown to Mayo Clinic for treatment of what were described as life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Dennis Gjerde, 62 of McCallsburg, was unharmed.