Nail salons reopen with safety measures in place

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People are rushing to get their hair and nails done after months of salons being closed in Minnesota.

If you do go in to get that overdue manicure or pedicure, be prepared for some changes at the nail salon.

Apache Nails has customers sitting in every other chair, workers and clients are separated by sneeze guards, and everyone is required to wear a mask.

With safety measures in place, nail salons are collectively ready to be back open.

"We opened yesterday [Monday] and we're so excited to open up the business," Sam Huynh, who works at Apache Nails, said. "And we love to see all the customers again."

If you're looking to get your nails or toes done, you must all ahead for an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted.