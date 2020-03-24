Nahsua man dies after ATV rollover

NASHUA, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV rollover in rural Chickasaw County.

The Iowa State Patrol says Larry Moine, 77 of Nashua, was igniting grass fires along his property next to the railroad right of way in the 2900 block of Asherton Avenue. The Patrol says as Moine tried to go up a steep embankment just before 3 pm Tuesday, his ATV rolled.

Moine was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City by Chickasaw Rescue but his injuries proved to be fatal.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff, Nashua police and fire, the DNR, and the DOT all assisted with this accident.